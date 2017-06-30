Zoo Atlanta offers exclusive Fourth of July admission deal
On Tuesday, July 4, all active-duty, reserve, veteran and retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces enjoy free admission and $4 off general admission for up to six accompanying guests with a valid military ID. Other Independence Day favorites will include Splash Fountain presented by Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority, a water play area featuring 18 jets on a 2,500 square-foot section of the KIDZone.
