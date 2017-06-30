Where to float a tube down the river in North Georgia
If you haven't been tubing down a river this summer, what are you waiting for? Both the Chestatee and Chattahoochee rivers have several tubing companies alongside their flowing waters. For a cheap, fun activity, you might want to visit these spots and rent a tube.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|53 min
|Exactly
|14
|Music Industry EXPOSED: Famous Musicians & Rapp...
|2 hr
|you rap you proba...
|7
|Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit...
|2 hr
|wjabbe the dumb ass
|17
|No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St...
|5 hr
|ThomasA is uber gay
|81
|what do you think of ROBIN MEADE? (Oct '11)
|12 hr
|lol
|9
|CNN is the king of Fake News
|17 hr
|Raposity
|6
|Michael Hightower
|22 hr
|Wow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC