Trap Church? Service being held at po...

Trap Church? Service being held at popular Atlanta attraction tomorrow

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxAtlanta

Atlanta's hottest attraction will also be hosting a church service on Sunday, according to various Hymns and Hip Hop social media accounts. It is quickly becoming Atlanta's newest tourist attraction: a pink house along Howell Mill Road with "TRAP" written on it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Resist and Persist 20,947
Differential 7 hr Ntoeben 16
ups financial trouble 17 hr American 12
Burt Reynolds 18 hr Bam 7
Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit... 21 hr wjabbe 7
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... Fri ThomasA 78
removal of silicone from body (Mar '14) Thu Janee 438
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,277 • Total comments across all topics: 282,174,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC