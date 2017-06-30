Photo courtesy of FOX 5 viewer Lauren Fant

There are tons of July 4th events happening around Metro Atlanta on Tuesday, and here's a few you might want to add to your calendar: Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Bobby Brown will headline the festivities Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m More details Event starts at 6:43 a.m. 60,000 runners Starts in Buckhead near Lenox Square Mall and ends in Piedmont Park More details Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia More details Acworth's Independence Day celebration at Cauble Park More details

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.