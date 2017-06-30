Man convicted of killing another at n...

Man convicted of killing another at night club to be sentenced

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

A man convicted of killing another man at a night club in Atlanta last year is expected to be sentenced Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CNN is the king of Fake News 1 hr Raposity 6
Michael Hightower 5 hr Wow 1
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) Tue PsnMs 634
Bi Sex And Strap Ons (Nov '11) Tue Tolerman 23
News Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ... Tue Will Dockery 9
Differential Mon MR ROBINSON to YOU 48
News Longtime roller skating rink Dazzles closes doors Mon Skatepunk 2
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,311 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC