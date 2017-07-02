Kimberly Smith, Jarrod Jenkins

Kimberly Smith, Jarrod Jenkins

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

Kimberly Lynn Smith and Artis Jarrod Jenkins were married on July 1. The Rev. Terrence A. Smith, a friend of the groom who became a Universal Life minister to preside, officiated at Ventanas, an event space in Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Differential 1 hr Ntoeben 32
Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit... 3 hr wjabbe 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Resist and Persist 20,945
ups financial trouble Sat American 12
Burt Reynolds Sat Bam 7
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... Fri ThomasA 78
removal of silicone from body (Mar '14) Thu Janee 438
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,699 • Total comments across all topics: 282,185,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC