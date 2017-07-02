Kimberly Smith, Jarrod Jenkins
Kimberly Lynn Smith and Artis Jarrod Jenkins were married on July 1. The Rev. Terrence A. Smith, a friend of the groom who became a Universal Life minister to preside, officiated at Ventanas, an event space in Atlanta.
