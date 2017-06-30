Kapsch TrafficCom Selected to Provide Mobile Ticketing System for MARTA Transit System
The new MTS will allow MARTA riders to order, pay, and electronically validate tickets using their mobile smart devices via a mobile application as well as directly through the mobile ticketing website. The system enables users to access MARTA's transit system within Atlanta, GA and surrounding communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
