Homeless man charged with arson in Ge...

Homeless man charged with arson in Georgia school fire

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Media outlets report 40-year-old Michael Hornbuckle was recently arrested in the Buckhead area of Atlanta after police received several tips following the release of surveillance video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr WPWW 20,945
Music Industry EXPOSED: Famous Musicians & Rapp... 7 hr Trump Rocks 8
Drop CNN from cable petition 8 hr Willie 15
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... 9 hr guest 84
Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit... 18 hr wjabbe the dumb ass 17
what do you think of ROBIN MEADE? (Oct '11) Wed lol 9
CNN is the king of Fake News Wed Raposity 6
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,980 • Total comments across all topics: 282,291,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC