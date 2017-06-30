Georgia Tech's 3D-printed heart valve models could be a genuine lifesaver
Long-term, the dream of 3D-printed objects is to use additive manufacturing to be able to bioprint entire functional organs for use in transplant surgeries. While we are not at that point just yet, that does not mean there is not some massively exciting work happening in the field , however.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|Music Industry EXPOSED: Famous Musicians & Rapp...
|12 hr
|Trump Rocks
|8
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|12 hr
|Willie
|15
|No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St...
|14 hr
|guest
|84
|Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit...
|22 hr
|wjabbe the dumb ass
|17
|what do you think of ROBIN MEADE? (Oct '11)
|Wed
|lol
|9
|CNN is the king of Fake News
|Wed
|Raposity
|6
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC