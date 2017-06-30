Georgia Tech Makes Cut for 4* DB Quindarious Monday
Four-star defensive back Quindarious Monday named Georgia Tech one of seven finalists for his services over the weekend, releasing his list via Twitter on Saturday morning. Tech will vie with the likes of Clemson, Florida State, Auburn, UGA, Tennessee, and Florida for Monday's commitment.
