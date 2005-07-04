Falling gas prices lowest since 4th o...

Falling gas prices lowest since 4th of July 2005

17 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Gas prices are free falling, and that's putting a smile on the faces of many local motorists ahead of the Fourth of July celebration. On Friday, the price at the pump posted by most gas stations in Gainesville was below $2 a gallon - a drop of 20 cents per gallon over the past two weeks in some places.

