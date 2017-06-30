Empowerment training for young black ...

Empowerment training for young black males

Teens and young men can participate in the free empowerment workshop, "Overcoming the Odds: Success Strategies for Young Black Men," on July 15 at the Scott Candler Library. The 12:30 p.m. event is part of the Priority Male Initiative series sponsored by the Community Council of Metropolitan Atlanta.

