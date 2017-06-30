Emory University, CDC, others seek to...

Emory University, CDC, others seek to be annexed by the City of Atlanta

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: University Business

The City of Atlanta would gain 630 acres, and an entire university campus, under a proposal that would dramatically change the city's footprint. Emory University, currently part of the Druid Hills section of DeKalb County, Georgia, filed a petition this week to have its campus annexed by the City of Atlanta, while also remaining part of the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CNN is the king of Fake News 6 hr Fake News 1
Trump- What a Guy! 9 hr Ntoeben 2
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 11 hr PsnMs 634
Bi Sex And Strap Ons (Nov '11) 12 hr Tolerman 23
News Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ... 20 hr Will Dockery 9
Differential Mon MR ROBINSON to YOU 48
News Longtime roller skating rink Dazzles closes doors Mon Skatepunk 2
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,599 • Total comments across all topics: 282,240,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC