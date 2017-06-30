Emory University, CDC, others seek to be annexed by the City of Atlanta
The City of Atlanta would gain 630 acres, and an entire university campus, under a proposal that would dramatically change the city's footprint. Emory University, currently part of the Druid Hills section of DeKalb County, Georgia, filed a petition this week to have its campus annexed by the City of Atlanta, while also remaining part of the county.
