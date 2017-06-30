Dougherty damage estimates at $2 bill...

Dougherty damage estimates at $2 billion, concert in the works

12 hrs ago

We are learning for the first time that damage estimates from the January storms in Dougherty County could be more than $2 billion. That estimate is from Dougherty County's Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas, who has been working closely with leaders in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. seeking aid for the community.

