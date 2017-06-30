Dougherty damage estimates at $2 billion, concert in the works
We are learning for the first time that damage estimates from the January storms in Dougherty County could be more than $2 billion. That estimate is from Dougherty County's Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas, who has been working closely with leaders in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. seeking aid for the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Differential
|5 min
|Ntoeben
|12
|ups financial trouble
|3 hr
|American
|12
|Burt Reynolds
|5 hr
|Bam
|7
|Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit...
|7 hr
|wjabbe
|7
|No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St...
|16 hr
|ThomasA
|78
|removal of silicone from body (Mar '14)
|Thu
|Janee
|438
|Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08)
|Jun 27
|Morro
|27
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC