Coding Workshops in Atlanta Aim to Boost Diversity in STEM

Nonprofit organization INROADS in partnership with STEMBoard , a company that creates engineering solutions, last week held a coding workshop for high school students in Atlanta, GA who are typically underrepresented in STEM fields. Since 1970, INROADS has connected nearly 1,300 underserved youth to more than 200 business and industry clients, such as STEMBoard.

