Burgers with Buck: Whiskey Bird

The first thing you notice is the bun. The Butter Burger at Whiskey Bird in Morningside is served on a traditional bao bun, that is steamed and seasoned to make it soft and fluffy on the outside, but griddled in the middle to give it a completely different texture.

