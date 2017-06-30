Burgers with Buck: Whiskey Bird
The first thing you notice is the bun. The Butter Burger at Whiskey Bird in Morningside is served on a traditional bao bun, that is steamed and seasoned to make it soft and fluffy on the outside, but griddled in the middle to give it a completely different texture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Differential
|1 hr
|Need a doc
|15
|ups financial trouble
|9 hr
|American
|12
|Burt Reynolds
|11 hr
|Bam
|7
|Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit...
|13 hr
|wjabbe
|7
|No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St...
|22 hr
|ThomasA
|78
|removal of silicone from body (Mar '14)
|Thu
|Janee
|438
|Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08)
|Jun 27
|Morro
|27
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC