Douglas County lost another longtime business dedicated to family fun with Your Bowling Center closing its doors for the final time July 1. The business, located at 3931 Longview Drive off Fairburn Road south of Interstate 20, announced on Facebook it was closing its doors. "Thank you for your patronage Douglas County, as of July 1st we are closed," read a July 1 post on Your Bowling Center's Facebook page.

