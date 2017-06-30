Body receives degree from Georgia Tech
Dyvonne Body of Creedmoor, has earned a bachelor of science in International Affairs from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Body was among approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students who received degrees during Georgia Tech's 253rd commencement exercises on May 5-6, 2017, at the McCamish Pavilion.
