Ava DuVernay to create 'Central Park ...

Ava DuVernay to create 'Central Park Five' drama for Netflix

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WDBO-AM Orlando

This May 20, 2017 file photo shows director Ava DuVernay at the 76th Annual Peabody Awards in New York. Netflix says the historic case of the Central Park Five will be brought to life in a limited series to be written and directed by Ava DuVernay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Hightower 40 min Terrible 2
The American Dream 2 hr lol 2
cnn got the best news media people 6 hr you are a moron 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr WPWW 20,945
Music Industry EXPOSED: Famous Musicians & Rapp... Thu Trump Rocks 8
Drop CNN from cable petition Thu Willie 15
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... Thu guest 84
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,544 • Total comments across all topics: 282,308,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC