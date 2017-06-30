Atlanta officials warn of potentially...

Atlanta officials warn of potentially contaminated water in parks

Warning signs and caution tape went up Friday around the Ansley Park neighborhood because of a nearby raw sewage spill. City officials said an undetermined amount of raw sewage spilled, affecting at least Winn Park, Eubanks Park and the Dell Park.

