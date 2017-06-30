Atlanta demonstrators march to impeac...

Atlanta demonstrators march to impeach Trump

Starting at 11 a.m., organizers say the group will march from Piedmont Park, at the Piedmont Drive entrance, to Centennial Olympic Park on Park Avenue. The event is scheduled to conclude at 3 p.m. In a statement posted on their Facebook page , the group said "Donald Trump has been in blatant violation of the Constitution from the day he was sworn into the office of President.

