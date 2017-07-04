Athens police optimistic two murders nearly a year ago will be solved
Nearly a year has passed since two men were gunned down within a few days of each other in unrelated homicides on opposite sides of town, but Athens-Clarke County police said both killings are being actively investigated and they remain optimistic the crimes will be solved. In one of the cases, the suspected killer has actually been in custody at the county jail the past two months while investigators try to build a case.
