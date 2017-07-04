Athens police optimistic two murders ...

Athens police optimistic two murders nearly a year ago will be solved

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Nearly a year has passed since two men were gunned down within a few days of each other in unrelated homicides on opposite sides of town, but Athens-Clarke County police said both killings are being actively investigated and they remain optimistic the crimes will be solved. In one of the cases, the suspected killer has actually been in custody at the county jail the past two months while investigators try to build a case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CNN is the king of Fake News 53 min Dave 4
Michael Hightower 56 min Wow 1
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) Tue PsnMs 634
Bi Sex And Strap Ons (Nov '11) Tue Tolerman 23
News Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ... Tue Will Dockery 9
Differential Mon MR ROBINSON to YOU 48
News Longtime roller skating rink Dazzles closes doors Mon Skatepunk 2
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,537 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC