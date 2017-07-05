Athens' GOP congressmen drawing Democratic challengers
Nothing becomes official until election qualifying in March 2018, but it appears both Republican congressmen now serving Athens-Clarke County will face Democratic opposition. Athens-Clarke County is part of both the 9th Congressional District, currently represented by Doug Collins, a Gainesville attorney; and the 10th Congressional District, currently represented by Jody Hice, a former conservative radio talk show host involved in Christian ministry.
