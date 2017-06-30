ACRL e-Learning Webcast - " Essentials of Usability Design
Join ACRL on Wednesday, July 12 for the e-Learning webcast Essentials of Usability Design for Library Research Guides . The webcast will be held from 2:00 PM-3:00 PM Web design, in the form of creating online research guides, has become a big part of many librarians' jobs, but we're rarely taught how to do it well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Library Association.
