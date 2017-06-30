4 upcoming country concerts with something special
Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood perform at the 50th annual CMA Awards in November in Nashville, Tenn. They play the inaugural concert at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|54 min
|Exactly
|14
|Music Industry EXPOSED: Famous Musicians & Rapp...
|2 hr
|you rap you proba...
|7
|Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit...
|2 hr
|wjabbe the dumb ass
|17
|No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St...
|5 hr
|ThomasA is uber gay
|81
|what do you think of ROBIN MEADE? (Oct '11)
|12 hr
|lol
|9
|CNN is the king of Fake News
|17 hr
|Raposity
|6
|Michael Hightower
|22 hr
|Wow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC