3-D-printed models could transform he...

3-D-printed models could transform heart valve replacements

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

Researchers say that their 3-D-printed heart valve models could improve the outcomes of heart valve replacements. Image credit: Rob Felt Researchers may have found a way to boost the success of transcatheter aortic valve replacements, thanks to advances in 3-D printing technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump- What a Guy! 17 min Ntoeben 2
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 2 hr PsnMs 634
Bi Sex And Strap Ons (Nov '11) 3 hr Tolerman 23
News Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ... 11 hr Will Dockery 9
Differential 16 hr MR ROBINSON to YOU 48
News Longtime roller skating rink Dazzles closes doors 19 hr Skatepunk 2
Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit... Mon What the 10
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,356 • Total comments across all topics: 282,230,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC