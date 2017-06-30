2 Chainz Turns His - Pink Trap House' into a Free STD Clinic
While other people were grilling hamburgers and relaxing by the pool, 2 Chainz spent his 4th of July serving his community. The Atlanta-based rapper transformed his famed Pink Trap House into a pop-up HIV testing center.
