2 Chainz Turns His - Pink Trap House' into a Free STD Clinic

While other people were grilling hamburgers and relaxing by the pool, 2 Chainz spent his 4th of July serving his community. The Atlanta-based rapper transformed his famed Pink Trap House into a pop-up HIV testing center.

