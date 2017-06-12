Zoo Atlanta offers dads exclusive admission deal for Father's Day
Zoo Atlanta is offering fathers free admission with the purchase of any regularly-priced child or adult general admission ticket Sunday, June 18, in honor of Father's Day. In addition to the exclusive admission offer, Zoo Atlanta will celebrate the birthday of the world's oldest living male gorilla, Ozzie, who's 56 and lives at the zoo.
