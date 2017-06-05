WWII veteran's remains return home after missing 74 years
In this 1944 photo released by the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. Robert Eugene Oxford poses for an official portrait.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Calhoun Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|36 min
|Trump your President
|124
|Bob Hale: Despicable & Dishonest Realtor in Aug...
|1 hr
|You luv dicks
|4
|Ossoff Lied
|7 hr
|Mitch Johnson
|3
|Karen Handel: "I do not support a livable wage"
|9 hr
|Guy the catatonic
|3
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|Truth
|632
|I just moved to Atlanta and took a cruise throu... (Jun '12)
|21 hr
|Beans And Farts
|40
|Solar Industry Creating Jobs 17 Times Faster Th...
|Wed
|ThomasA is uber gay
|12
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC