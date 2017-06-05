Why Georgia GOP Candidate's 'Livable ...

Why Georgia GOP Candidate's 'Livable Wage' Gaffe Is Not A Slam Dunk For Democrats

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Switched

When Karen Handel , the Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, flatly stated that she does not support a "livable wage" during a debate with Democrat Jon Ossoff on Tuesday evening, Beltway journalists were incredulous , certain she had just handed Ossoff a major cudgel to whack her with in the home stretch. But neither Ossoff's campaign nor the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee would say on Wednesday whether they plan to use the comments in advertisements or other campaign materials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 18 min Stray- Dog 114
Ossoff Lied 1 hr Mitch Johnson 3
Bob Hale: Despicable & Dishonest Realtor in Aug... 2 hr PissedoffCustomer 2
Karen Handel: "I do not support a livable wage" 3 hr Guy the catatonic 3
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 4 hr Truth 632
I just moved to Atlanta and took a cruise throu... (Jun '12) 15 hr Beans And Farts 40
Solar Industry Creating Jobs 17 Times Faster Th... 22 hr ThomasA is uber gay 12
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC