Why Georgia GOP Candidate's 'Livable Wage' Gaffe Is Not A Slam Dunk For Democrats
When Karen Handel , the Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, flatly stated that she does not support a "livable wage" during a debate with Democrat Jon Ossoff on Tuesday evening, Beltway journalists were incredulous , certain she had just handed Ossoff a major cudgel to whack her with in the home stretch. But neither Ossoff's campaign nor the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee would say on Wednesday whether they plan to use the comments in advertisements or other campaign materials.
