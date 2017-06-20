We'Ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered to Play Chastain Park Amphitheatre

"We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered," a celebration of the Carpenters' legacy in words and music, is set for a one-night-only performance at Chastain Park Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 15 at 8 p.m. as part of the 2017 Delta Live Nation Concert Series. Led by singer Michelle Berti ng Brett and accompanied by a live, seven-piece Nashville band directed by Harry Sharpe, the show recreates the Carpenters' original sound, presenting an intimate behind-the-scenes portrait of one of the most successful recording acts of all time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.