West Monroe student gets masters at GSU
Jack Jones of West Monroe was awarded a master's degree from Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia during the week of May 8. More than 4,300 students received certificates and degrees across numerous disciplines of study, including undergraduate- and graduate-level certificates, and degrees at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral levels.
