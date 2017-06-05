West Monroe student gets masters at GSU

West Monroe student gets masters at GSU

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Concordia Sentinel

Jack Jones of West Monroe was awarded a master's degree from Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia during the week of May 8. More than 4,300 students received certificates and degrees across numerous disciplines of study, including undergraduate- and graduate-level certificates, and degrees at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... 2 min ThomasA 73
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 1 hr Red Crosse 155
Dance on Indian graves at new Holiday Inn Expre... 1 hr Keith 9
Reality Winner 12 hr Charles the dumbass 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr Always wondering 20,924
Racist Columbia County deputy Bobby Atma: CORRU... 14 hr Innocentvictim 7
Harriet Tubman wasn't a heroine!!! She was a mu... 15 hr Tolerman 2
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fulton County was issued at June 09 at 1:41PM EDT

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,641,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC