Website lists Columbus as 50th worst

Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city to live in

There are 4 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city to live in.

During Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson's State of the City speech Friday at Columbus State University she spoke on several topics, including crime. Here are her remarks on crime in Columbus.

Anonymous

United States

#1 4 hrs ago
Columbus would have had a better rating if we had any sort of quality live music.
Columbus has no music scene, only people who are clueless to what a music scene is post that it does.
Will Dockery

“Maker of poetry, art & music”

Since: Dec 08

24,982

Columbus, GA

#2 4 hrs ago
In my opinion, we have the opposite of what you constantly try to misrepresent here in the Columbus area.

There was a great display of talent on a local stage last night, performer after performer coming up onto the stage with something creative and original to offer the audience.

And so it goes

:)
Anonymous

United States

#3 59 min ago
Will Dockery wrote:
.
And that's why they are relegated to open mic venues because of all the "talent" LOL
No, there is a plethora of amateurs who enjoy music and will remain doing open mics because they lack the talent to go any further. This is fine.
You cannot possibly think that this makes a music scene, posting that only show just how clueless you are to what a real music scene is.

That is the reality of it
Will Dockery

“Maker of poetry, art & music”

Since: Dec 08

24,982

Columbus, GA

#4 29 min ago
Okay, so you hate the local music scene and have decided that every post you make will be about this obsessive negativity of yours.

Got it.

:)
