Wall Street pumped money into the most expensive House election ever
There are 19 comments on the Silicon Alley Insider story from 12 hrs ago, titled Wall Street pumped money into the most expensive House election ever. In it, Silicon Alley Insider reports that:
Paul Singer, the billionaire founder of hedge fund firm Elliott Management. A spokesperson declined to say whether Singer had donated to the Georgia election, but data from the Center for Responsive Politics show that affiliates of the firm did.
#1 8 hrs ago
All that money spent on a candidate who cannot even vote legally in the district he's running for!
Ossoff will represent Nancy Pelosi very well if he wins!
#2 7 hrs ago
There are 51,000 registered Republicans in Georgia, and 29,000 registered Democrats. Do the math. There is no way 22,000 Republicans will cross over to vote for a man that doesn't even live in the district.
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
29,988
Goodby Hillary
#3 6 hrs ago
Hmmmmm..... Interesting. News reports have it that 140,000 voters have already voted early. That makes for a pee-pot load of non-affiliated,libretarian or independent voters. Oh,and "others"....
#4 6 hrs ago
You don't suppose the news reports could be wrong? After all they lied about Hillary's poll numbers in the 2016 election.
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
29,988
Goodby Hillary
#5 6 hrs ago
I'm thinking that the number of voter of both parties are for the district and the early voter numbers had an extra zero..... Stuff happens
#6 6 hrs ago
We will see. The polls close at 7:30. They are holding them open so the Democrats can steal some more votes by pretending there are problems with the machines, rather then problems with Democrats too stupid to know how to vote.
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
29,988
Goodby Hillary
#7 6 hrs ago
FYI: If you will click on the word reply it will enable you to reply to the direct post you're addressing. Otherwise a post without a "reply" block can be confusing.:)
#8 6 hrs ago
Karen Handel ended her campaign in a way Jon Ossoff cannot, by voting. He lives in another district.
#9 5 hrs ago
Voters across America don't all support the political parties. Some of us are independent in our thinking on the relevant issues.
Since: Mar 09
11,353
The Left Coast
#10 5 hrs ago
The rest are liberals.
#11 4 hrs ago
The Democrats made this district Special election a referendum on the President. They poured $50,000,000. dollars into it. If they lose, and I believe they will, even if it is by one vote do you think they will shut up for awhile? No, I don't think so either. However, if he loses even by one vote that is still a referendum on the President, and proves the Democrats couldn't even steal enough votes to win.
#12 3 hrs ago
Can you say Good morning Congresswoman Handel. The outsider lost.
#13 3 hrs ago
A win for Georgia citizens in my opinion. Congrats to Congresswoman Handel.
#14 3 hrs ago
So this election WASN'T the referendum on Trump either?
#15 3 hrs ago
What do you think about that John Lewis ?
#16 3 hrs ago
And a referendum on the 2018 midterms.
#17 3 hrs ago
Oh, the Democrats also lost the Special in South Carolina. Poor things can't win for losing
#18 3 hrs ago
They done say that handle the winer
#19 2 hrs ago
It's the likes of Perez and Clinton...
Maxine Waters and Pelosi!
Hillary and our former president!
It's the likes of these people that are handing the two houses of congress over to the Republicans!
Lol!
Keep resisting you Libs!
Resist yourselves right over into political impudence!
