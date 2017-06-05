W.C. Bradley Co. turns to familiar fa...

W.C. Bradley Co. turns to familiar face to lead Real Estate Division

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

When it came time for the W.C. Bradley Co., to find a new president and chief operating officer for its Real Estate Division, it turned to a man familiar with its ongoing downtown Columbus project. Pace M. Halter, 42, of Atlanta was announced on Monday as leader of the Real Estate Division, replacing Mat Swift, who is retiring after 31 years in the job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... 9 min ThomasA is uber gay 63
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) 2 hr Machiavellian Mac... 30
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 8 hr WelbyMD 55
Still Out Of Work? 10 hr Truth in the Media 2
Savoy Bar and Grill Sun Juan Valdez 11
Trump’s proposed 2018 budget takes an ax to sci... Sun Trump Rules 4
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia Sun ThomasA is uber gay 22
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,989 • Total comments across all topics: 281,552,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC