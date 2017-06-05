VSU's Robles named Georgia's Most Pos...

VSU's Robles named Georgia's Most Positive Collegiate Athlete

13 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Valdosta State Kayla Robles has made a name for herself with her positivity, and she's being rewarded for it. The Blazer soccer player has been named the Most Positive Collegiate Athlete by Positive Athlete Georgia.

