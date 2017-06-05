University of Iowa leads experimental chikungunya vaccine study
The University of Iowa is one of three sites in the United States that will be enrolling participants for a clinical trial of an experimental vaccine for a debilitating inflammatory virus called chikungunya. Researchers will enroll healthy adult volunteers to participate in the Phase 1/2 trial, which is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases , part of the National Institutes of Health , and is being conducted at several NIAID-funded Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Units.
