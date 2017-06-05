University of Iowa leads experimental...

University of Iowa leads experimental chikungunya vaccine study

The University of Iowa is one of three sites in the United States that will be enrolling participants for a clinical trial of an experimental vaccine for a debilitating inflammatory virus called chikungunya. Researchers will enroll healthy adult volunteers to participate in the Phase 1/2 trial, which is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases , part of the National Institutes of Health , and is being conducted at several NIAID-funded Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Units.

