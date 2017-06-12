UGA Student indicted for walking cane...

UGA Student indicted for walking cane attack

13 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A grand jury recently indicted a 22-year-old University of Georgia student on assault charges for allegedly using a walking cane to brutally attack another man during a fight at a bar in downtown Athens two months ago. Omar Mohib Hamed was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, according to the indictment that was filed last Tuesday in Clarke County Superior Court.

