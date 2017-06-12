UGA Student indicted for walking cane attack
A grand jury recently indicted a 22-year-old University of Georgia student on assault charges for allegedly using a walking cane to brutally attack another man during a fight at a bar in downtown Athens two months ago. Omar Mohib Hamed was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, according to the indictment that was filed last Tuesday in Clarke County Superior Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ben Swann will not bring back Truth In Media be...
|6 min
|Charles
|3
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|9 hr
|Frank Underwood
|82
|CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09)
|10 hr
|Joe Blow
|298
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|14 hr
|Red Crosse
|188
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|23 hr
|Serjikmorshedian
|633
|Need help finding a plastic surgeon to remove i... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Please help
|37
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC