Trees crash down onto two metro Atlanta homes
A woman giving her children a bath got quite a scare after a tree came crashing down onto her home, one of two incidents that saw fallen trees cause significant damage in metro Atlanta. Rayonna Shaw was giving her two children a bath when she heard rain, wind and then a loud cracking noise.
