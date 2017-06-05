Trees crash down onto two metro Atlan...

Trees crash down onto two metro Atlanta homes

Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

A woman giving her children a bath got quite a scare after a tree came crashing down onto her home, one of two incidents that saw fallen trees cause significant damage in metro Atlanta. Rayonna Shaw was giving her two children a bath when she heard rain, wind and then a loud cracking noise.

