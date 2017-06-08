Trailblazing female police officer Kay Pickett dies in Athens

In the 1970s, she was the first female patrol officer for the University of Georgia Police Department, moving from there to become the first female patrol officer for the Clarke County Police Department and eventually in 1978 becoming one of the first four women hired as troopers for the Georgia State Patrol. "She wore badge number 44," recalled retired police officer Bill Strickland, who knew Pickett well when they worked for the former Clarke County Police Department.

