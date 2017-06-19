Thomas Co. commissioners still consid...

Thomas Co. commissioners still considering options to lower EMS costs

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Thomas County Commissioners said the county is paying nearly triple the amount others do for their ambulance services, and they want to do something about it. Recently, Community Ambulance of Macon, Grady EMS of Atlanta, and Gold Star of Thomasville submitted proposals to the county for service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dems should remember to vote tomorrow 2 hr josh 16
Karen Handler the winner 2 hr josh 2
Ossoff #1. Republicans will Destroy Healthcare ... 2 hr josh 9
Assiduously got his a-- handed to him! Fitting 11 hr yup yup 3
News Wall Street pumped money into the most expensiv... 15 hr @Kelly 25
Israel United In Christ -(IUIC): Is definitely ... Tue Observant 6
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! Tue yup 92
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,654 • Total comments across all topics: 281,935,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC