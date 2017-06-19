Thomas Co. commissioners still considering options to lower EMS costs
Thomas County Commissioners said the county is paying nearly triple the amount others do for their ambulance services, and they want to do something about it. Recently, Community Ambulance of Macon, Grady EMS of Atlanta, and Gold Star of Thomasville submitted proposals to the county for service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dems should remember to vote tomorrow
|2 hr
|josh
|16
|Karen Handler the winner
|2 hr
|josh
|2
|Ossoff #1. Republicans will Destroy Healthcare ...
|2 hr
|josh
|9
|Assiduously got his a-- handed to him! Fitting
|11 hr
|yup yup
|3
|Wall Street pumped money into the most expensiv...
|15 hr
|@Kelly
|25
|Israel United In Christ -(IUIC): Is definitely ...
|Tue
|Observant
|6
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|Tue
|yup
|92
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC