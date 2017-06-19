This map shows where people with HIV live in the US - and points to some troubling trends
The disease quickly spiraled into an epidemic, but medical advances have since made HIV controllable with medication - especially if diagnosed early. An estimated 1.1 million Americans currently live with HIV in the US, however, and thousands still die from AIDS every year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dems should remember to vote tomorrow
|3 hr
|Observant
|14
|Assiduously got his a-- handed to him! Fitting
|6 hr
|yup yup
|3
|Wall Street pumped money into the most expensiv...
|11 hr
|@Kelly
|25
|Ossoff #1. Republicans will Destroy Healthcare ...
|16 hr
|Georgia Republican
|8
|Karen Handler the winner
|Tue
|Lizzett
|1
|Israel United In Christ -(IUIC): Is definitely ...
|Tue
|Observant
|6
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|Tue
|yup
|92
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC