The Train Robbery That Almost Won the...

The Train Robbery That Almost Won the Civil War

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: TheDailyBeast.com

Union soldiers paid with their lives for their failed theft of a locomotive-and became America's first Medal of Honor winners for their heroics. Alexander Crosman peered through his telescope from the deck of his Union Army gunboat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... 1 hr ThomasA is uber gay 47
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia 1 hr ThomasA is uber gay 22
I just moved to Atlanta and took a cruise throu... (Jun '12) 8 hr Daniel Monk Shin 38
While You Obsessed Over Trump’s Scandals, He’s ... 19 hr Citizen 5
Trump's budget proposal is a BIG MESS 21 hr GFL 19
Trump’s proposed 2018 budget takes an ax to sci... 21 hr GFL 3
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Sat Misc 1
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,505,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC