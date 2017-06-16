The Tile Shop expands presence in greater Atlanta area with opening...
The Tile Shop , a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, now operates 4 retail showrooms in the greater Atlanta area with the opening today of its newest location in the Buckhead district. Located at 2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite #8, the 11,210 square foot store offers homeowners and trade professionals an exceptional design experience with a variety of more than 4,000 high-quality tile designs.
