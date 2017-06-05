The Latest: Rally against Islamic law in Atlanta
Marches against Islamic law were planned Saturday in more than two dozen cities across the United States, but scholars and others say the protesters are stoking unfounded fears and promoting a distorted and prejudiced view of the religion. background) gather in New York Saturday, June 10, 2017, as counter demonstrators line up across Centre St., foreground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|1 hr
|Ms Sassy
|167
|Karen Handel: "I do not support a livable wage"
|4 hr
|Anonymous snob
|13
|CNN to fire Anderson Cooper
|12 hr
|Trump sex tape
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Reality Winner
|20 hr
|Doravillian
|5
|Dance on Indian graves at new Holiday Inn Expre...
|21 hr
|retired civil war...
|10
|Racist Columbia County deputy Bobby Atma: CORRU...
|21 hr
|Officer Bobby Atma
|8
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC