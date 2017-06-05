The Latest: Rally against Islamic law...

The Latest: Rally against Islamic law in Atlanta

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Marches against Islamic law were planned Saturday in more than two dozen cities across the United States, but scholars and others say the protesters are stoking unfounded fears and promoting a distorted and prejudiced view of the religion. background) gather in New York Saturday, June 10, 2017, as counter demonstrators line up across Centre St., foreground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 1 hr Ms Sassy 167
Karen Handel: "I do not support a livable wage" 4 hr Anonymous snob 13
CNN to fire Anderson Cooper 12 hr Trump sex tape 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr ThomasA 20,926
Reality Winner 20 hr Doravillian 5
Dance on Indian graves at new Holiday Inn Expre... 21 hr retired civil war... 10
Racist Columbia County deputy Bobby Atma: CORRU... 21 hr Officer Bobby Atma 8
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,671,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC