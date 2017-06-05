The Latest: Church bus crashes near A...

The Latest: Church bus crashes near Atlanta, killing 1

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Authorities say a church bus carrying dozens of people has crashed near Atlanta, killing one person and injuring several others. Fulton County Police Cpl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 19 min Stray- Dog 146
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... 2 hr ThomasA is uber gay 72
Reality Winner 8 hr Charles the dumbass 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Always wondering 20,924
Racist Columbia County deputy Bobby Atma: CORRU... 9 hr Innocentvictim 7
Harriet Tubman wasn't a heroine!!! She was a mu... 11 hr Tolerman 2
Dance on Indian graves at new Holiday Inn Expre... 12 hr Charles 8
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fulton County was issued at June 09 at 1:41PM EDT

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,833 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC