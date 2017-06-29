Technical Tidbits 6/29: Tech Extends Contract with 680
Georgia Tech extends their contract with 680 the fan through the 2021-2022 seasons You'll be able to hear the sweet, sweet crooning of Andy Demetra on 680 the fan / 93.7fm for several more years. Tech has extended their radio contract for their live sports broadcasts and the coaches' radio shows for several more seasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at From The Rumble Seat.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ups financial trouble
|6 hr
|Doravillian
|9
|Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08)
|Tue
|Morro
|27
|Anytime Bail Bonds, Inc. in augusta ga: False A...
|Mon
|Ehatif
|3
|Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ...
|Jun 26
|Will Dockery
|6
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 26
|Louie
|1
|what do you think of ROBIN MEADE? (Oct '11)
|Jun 26
|user name entered
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC