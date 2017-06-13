Taking Action: Working to answer rema...

Taking Action: Working to answer remaining questions following Georgia bus crash

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

It has been five days since the crash on Camp Creek Parkway outside Atlanta that injured more than 24, and killed one teenager. Fulton County Police declined to release more updates Tuesday, telling WHNT News 19 that traffic investigators have not yet completed a report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Farmer's Markets in Atlanta Metro area 2 hr Rich 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Tango 20,932
Jon Ossoff gives the middle finger to Bernie Sa... 9 hr Local 1
News Bathroom Sex at Airport Declines (Sep '07) 12 hr Hmmm 4
Ben Swann will not bring back Truth In Media be... Tue Charles 3
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! Mon Frank Underwood 82
CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09) Mon Joe Blow 298
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,534 • Total comments across all topics: 281,755,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC