Special meeting to be held to address high property assessments

Several Fulton County homeowners are expected to attend a tax assessors meeting Thursday to complain about unusually high property appraisals. After the Fulton County Tax Assessors' Office issued assessment notices to more than 320,000 properties, many property owners across Fulton County saw significant valuation increases, in line with market trends.

