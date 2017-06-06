SouthCrest Financial Group and SouthCrest Bank Announce opening of offices in Midtown Atlanta

Brian D. Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. announces the official opening and relocation of the bank's headquarters and corporate offices to the prestigious Federal Home Loan Bank Building at 1475 Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta. The announcement marks a major highpoint in Schmitt's strategy to build SouthCrest Bank into a leading commercial financial services provider for businesses, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals in the core 13-county Metro Atlanta.

